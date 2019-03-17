Clarkson poured in 17 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added four assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in the Cavaliers' 121-116 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Clarkson offered one of his typically scoring-heavy lines off the bench, scoring in double digits for the 10th straight contest in the process. The fifth-year veteran's shooting was back up to par after a pair of sub-40-percent tallies, although his slump from three-point range persisted. Factoring in Saturday's 20.0 percent showing from distance, Clarkson is now 2-for-19 from behind the arc over his last three games.