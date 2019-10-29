Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive outing in 25 minutes
Clarkson had 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 FT, 3-3 FT) and four assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Cleveland's 112-129 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
Clarkson was one of the league's best bench scorers last season and while his minutes have decreased compared to last season's 27.3 mark per game, he topped the 20-minute mark for the first time in the current campaign. He will aim to build on this performance ahead of Wednesday's tilt against Chicago.
