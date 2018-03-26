Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Provides 18 points off the bench
Clarkson posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and a rebound in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 win over the Nets.
Clarkson continues to produce in a bench role for the Cavs as he's averaged 13.3 points, 1.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds since joining the team. He's also averaged 23.3 minutes on the floor with the second unit. On any other team, Clarkson would be a starter but he's currently stuck behind George Hill. He sees a lot of minutes when Jose Calderon rotates out but the Cavs would be well served by providing a few more opportunities for the talented guard.
