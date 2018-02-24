Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Provides spark off bench
Clarkson scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Friday's 112-89 win over the Grizzlies.
Clarkson was limited to 20 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game, but he still finished with the second-most field goal attempts on the team. Though he's not starting or drawing a heavy workload with his new club, Clarkson clearly has the green light to shoot when he's on the floor and has scored at least 14 points in three of four games since the trade.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Makes impact off bench in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Available Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will not play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Unlikely to make team debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Shipped to Cleveland•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...