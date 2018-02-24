Clarkson scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Friday's 112-89 win over the Grizzlies.

Clarkson was limited to 20 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game, but he still finished with the second-most field goal attempts on the team. Though he's not starting or drawing a heavy workload with his new club, Clarkson clearly has the green light to shoot when he's on the floor and has scored at least 14 points in three of four games since the trade.