Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Puts up 14 points off the bench
Clarkson produced 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.
Clarkson continues to outperform most of the starters in his bench role and in the short term, it doesn't appear that coach Tyronn Lue is willing to give the ex-Laker more minutes. His fantasy relevance will continue to be limited moving forward, and it appears rookie Collin Sexton has a better chance of breaking into the starting lineup than Clarkson does right now.
