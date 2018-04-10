Clarkson provided 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound in 22 minutes during Monday's 123-109 win over the Knicks.

Clarkson is proving his mettle as a legitimate three-point threat off the bench along with J.R. Smith. The Cavs have the luxury of an assortment of top-rate talent in the backcourt and coach Tyronn Lue is prone to let the game script play out and go with the hottest hand. Clarkson has been that guy fairly often and it will interesting to see how Clarkson reacts to getting his first taste of playoff action. He'll be a key force in providing depth in the second unit moving forward. Cleveland my sit some guards in their final game so Clarkson could see a few additional minutes on Wednesday.