Clarkson tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 27 minutes Thursday against the Magic.

Clarkson struggled with his shot for the second straight game (11-for-38 over his previous two contests), although he still managed to finish in double digits in the scoring column. The 26-year-old has most notably been off from beyond the arc of late, converting just one of his previous 14 attempts. Clarkson will continue to be one of the first players off the bench and can be expected to find his shooting touch in the near future, considering he's knocking down 33.8 percent of his threes on the season (67 games).