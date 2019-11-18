Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 15 off bench
Clarkson had 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-95 loss against the Sixers.
Clarkson's minutes have been steady this season, as he has averaged nearly 25 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. He continues to be one of Cleveland's main scoring sources despite the fact he comes regularly off the bench, and that should be the case again Monday at the Knicks.
