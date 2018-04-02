Clarkson had 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals in Sunday's win over Dallas.

After a pair of quiet outings, Clarkson has now scored 39 points over his last two games, going 14-of-22 from the field during that span. Clarkson did a large portion of his damage at the free throw line Sunday, with his six made free throws representing his most in a game since late-January.