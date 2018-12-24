Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 17 points in blowout loss
Clarkson produced 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 loss to Chicago.
Clarkson dropped at least 17 points for the sixth consecutive game, continuing to provide nice offense off the Cavaliers bench. He is playing in excess of 30 minutes on a nightly basis but typically only puts up value in scoring and threes. He is fine to own if his skill set suits your needs but just be prepared for little production in the other categories.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive off bench again•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 20 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Cavs to win from bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Monday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...