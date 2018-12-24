Clarkson produced 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 loss to Chicago.

Clarkson dropped at least 17 points for the sixth consecutive game, continuing to provide nice offense off the Cavaliers bench. He is playing in excess of 30 minutes on a nightly basis but typically only puts up value in scoring and threes. He is fine to own if his skill set suits your needs but just be prepared for little production in the other categories.