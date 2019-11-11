Clarkson had 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 win at the Knicks.

Clarkson has scored in double digits in each of his last seven outings, but he has struggled with efficiency thus far -- the veteran guard has shot 41.7 percent from the field while making 29.8 percent of his three-point attempts. He should remain as one of Cleveland's first choices off the bench for Tuesday's road matchup against the Bulls.