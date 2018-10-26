Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 18 points Thursday
Clarkson produced 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to Detroit.
Clarkson once again outplayed a number of his teammates despite coming off the bench but also continues to produce very little outside of scoring. Along with Kyle Korver, Clarkson was able to help the Cavaliers remain close but ultimately fell short of their first victory of the season. Clarkson will likely remain on the bench moving forward, however, given the state of the Cavaliers start to the season, anything is possible.
