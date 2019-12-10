Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 19, sinks three treys
Clarkson finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-88 loss to the Celtics.
Clarkson had been held to single digits in scoring in three of the last five games prior to this one, and he didn't post more than 10 points in any of those tilts. The squad has been fairly dysfunctional as of late, and it's possible Clarkson could be an attractive target in the trade market for playoff-caliber clubs seeking reserve scoring. Nevertheless, a change of scenery wouldn't necessarily boost Clarkson's fantasy value.
