Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 20 points on 22 shots
Clarkson posted 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against the Nets.
Although he wasn't super efficient, Clarkson managed to surpass 20 points for the fifth time this year and recording his first double-double. The fifth-year guard has parlayed the lack of talent on the Cavaliers into a career-high 16.0 points per game while getting double-digit looks in all but one game this year. Clarkson doesn't impress with his secondary production -- he only averages 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 threes per game -- but considering the Cavaliers' scarcity of reliable options, he may be worth a look in deeper formats due to his scoring ability and consistent touches.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores team-high 16 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 20 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench with 16 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Hits 15 points in win•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.