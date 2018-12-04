Clarkson posted 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against the Nets.

Although he wasn't super efficient, Clarkson managed to surpass 20 points for the fifth time this year and recording his first double-double. The fifth-year guard has parlayed the lack of talent on the Cavaliers into a career-high 16.0 points per game while getting double-digit looks in all but one game this year. Clarkson doesn't impress with his secondary production -- he only averages 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 threes per game -- but considering the Cavaliers' scarcity of reliable options, he may be worth a look in deeper formats due to his scoring ability and consistent touches.