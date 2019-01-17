Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 22 points in loss
Clarkson collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Clarkson scored at least 20 points for the fourth time through eight games in January, shaking off two subpar outings in which he combined to score 21 points on 26 field-goal attempts. Clarkson has recorded 20-plus points 15 times through 44 appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Continues thriving in bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads team in scoring off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Strong effort in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Posts stellar bench effort•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...