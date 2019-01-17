Clarkson collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson scored at least 20 points for the fourth time through eight games in January, shaking off two subpar outings in which he combined to score 21 points on 26 field-goal attempts. Clarkson has recorded 20-plus points 15 times through 44 appearances.