Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 25 across 31 minutes
Clarkson collected 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime win against the Spurs.
Clarkson scored at least 20 for the fifth time through 25 appearances this season while matching his season high in minutes. Moreover, three of those five performances have taken place in the last 10 games. It's also the fourth time that he has drained at least four threes, and Clarkson continues to fill it up off the bench on a team whose coach relies on a lot of lineups with multiple guards who can handle the ball and make plays.
