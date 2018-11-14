Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's win
Clarkson contributed 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 win over the Hornets.
Clarkson has scored in double figures in all 13 contests this season, and he posted his best scoring total of the campaign in this one. He has also contributed 14 dimes and 18 boards over the last three games compared to just nine assists and 23 rebounds through the first 10 tilts, so Clarkson has clearly taken his game to another level over the last week. He'll look to build on these performances during Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards.
