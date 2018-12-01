Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores team-high 16 off bench
Clarkson scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding one rebound in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-95 loss to the Celtics.
He's now scored at least 16 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 17.2 points, 2.9 boards, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over that stretch. With Kyle Korver now in Utah and a distinct lack of reliable outside threats in the Cavs lineup, Clarkson figures to see plenty of shots over the remainder of the season, whether he remains on the second unit or at some point gets a chance to start.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 20 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench with 16 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Hits 15 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 18 points Thursday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.