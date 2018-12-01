Clarkson scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding one rebound in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-95 loss to the Celtics.

He's now scored at least 16 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 17.2 points, 2.9 boards, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over that stretch. With Kyle Korver now in Utah and a distinct lack of reliable outside threats in the Cavs lineup, Clarkson figures to see plenty of shots over the remainder of the season, whether he remains on the second unit or at some point gets a chance to start.