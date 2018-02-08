Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Shipped to Cleveland
Clarkson and Larry Nance will be traded from the Lakers to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Cleveland struggling mightily despite the addition of the highly regarded Isaiah Thomas, they've opted to deal Thomas to the Lakers and will bring in Clarkson to help out in the backcourt. Clarkson, who's averaged 23.7 minutes per game with the Lakers so far this season, will likely see a similar workload in Cleveland, though shot attempts may be tougher to come by while working alongside a guy like LeBron James. There's a decent chance Clarkson comes off the bench, but nothing has been confirmed there. Either way, this deal presumably results in Clarkson's fantasy value taking a hit.
