Clarkson supplied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson continues to serve as the second unit's offensive linchpin on most nights, with Thursday's scoring tally representing his third double-digit scoring haul over the last four games. The 25-year-old figures to continue churning out similar production in a second-unit role that typically affords him at least 20 minutes on most nights, although his contributions outside of the scoring and shooting categories remain as modest as they were during his Lakers days.