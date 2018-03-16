Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Solid contributions off bench again Thursday
Clarkson supplied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Clarkson continues to serve as the second unit's offensive linchpin on most nights, with Thursday's scoring tally representing his third double-digit scoring haul over the last four games. The 25-year-old figures to continue churning out similar production in a second-unit role that typically affords him at least 20 minutes on most nights, although his contributions outside of the scoring and shooting categories remain as modest as they were during his Lakers days.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bounces back with 23 points•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Can't find net Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 21 in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Another solid second-unit outing•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Provides spark off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Makes impact off bench in debut•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...