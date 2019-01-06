Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Strong effort in loss
Clarkson scored a game-high 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 133-98 loss to the Pelicans.
The 26-year-old guard has become the King of Garbage Time this season -- with the Cavs holding the worst record and worst point differential in the NBA, Clarkson is often entering the game long after the result is a foregone conclusion, allowing him to pile up stats against indifferent defenses. He's on pace to set new career highs in scoring and three-pointers, and barring a trade to a contender looking for some instant offense on their second unit, he's unlikely to slow down in the second half.
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...