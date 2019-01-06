Clarkson scored a game-high 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 133-98 loss to the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old guard has become the King of Garbage Time this season -- with the Cavs holding the worst record and worst point differential in the NBA, Clarkson is often entering the game long after the result is a foregone conclusion, allowing him to pile up stats against indifferent defenses. He's on pace to set new career highs in scoring and three-pointers, and barring a trade to a contender looking for some instant offense on their second unit, he's unlikely to slow down in the second half.