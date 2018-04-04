Clarkson added six points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one block across 19 minutes of action during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.

Coming off a 16-point outing, Clarkson struggled Tuesday, as he missed both three-point attempts while shooting just 27.3 percent from the field. So far, the former Missouri Tiger is averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 assists across 77 games played during his fourth season in the league.