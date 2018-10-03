Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 12 points in preseason win
Clarkson managed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 16 minutes during the Cavaliers' 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics on Tuesday.
Clarkson was efficient with his relatively modest minutes, getting his preseason off to a strong start. The 26-year-old should enjoy a robust role this coming season irrespective of whether he's deployed on the first or second unit, as the Cavaliers are likely to give all of their young pieces plenty of run. Clarkson has ample ability to serve as a strong scoring presence at either guard spot, as evidenced by his career average of 14.1 points on 44.3 percent shooting through four NBA seasons.
