Clarkson totaled 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets.

Clarkson has now played over 30 minutes in three of his last four games, putting up an average of 22.3 points over that span. Cleveland's roster is depleted, which will allow Clarkson to make a name for himself once again off the bench.