Clarkson won't play Tuesday against the Pacers due to rest purposes and because of a minor back injury, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Clarkson's back issue hasn't been disclosed, but the Cavs will give him the night off as a precaution. He should be ready to go for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Matthew Dellavedova, who's been on a tear since being dealt from Milwaukee, could be in line for an uptick in minutes with Clarkson out of the picture.