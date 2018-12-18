Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will be rested Tuesday
Clarkson won't play Tuesday against the Pacers due to rest purposes and because of a minor back injury, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
The nature of Clarkson's back issue hasn't been disclosed, but the Cavs will give him the night off as a precaution. He should be ready to go for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Matthew Dellavedova, who's been on a tear since being dealt from Milwaukee, could be in line for an uptick in minutes with Clarkson out of the picture.
