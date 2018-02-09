Play

Clarkson (Coach's Decision) will not make his Cavaliers debut Friday against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This news doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as all of the team's new additions were doubtful to play and have subsequently been ruled out. With a relatively barren roster Friday, Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver will seemingly occupy the majority of the minutes at the two guard spots.

