Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will not play Friday
Clarkson (Coach's Decision) will not make his Cavaliers debut Friday against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
This news doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as all of the team's new additions were doubtful to play and have subsequently been ruled out. With a relatively barren roster Friday, Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver will seemingly occupy the majority of the minutes at the two guard spots.
