Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Monday
Clarkson (back) will play in Monday's game against the Bucks,Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Clarkson, who was listed as questionable with a back injury, told reporters he would play in Monday's game against the Bucks. In 26 games, Clarkson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.
