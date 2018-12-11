Clarkson (back) will play in Monday's game against the Bucks,Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Clarkson, who was listed as questionable with a back injury, told reporters he would play in Monday's game against the Bucks. In 26 games, Clarkson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.

