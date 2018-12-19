Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Wednesday
Clarkson will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
The Cavs rested Clarkson on the first night of a back-to-back Tuesday, but the shoot-first guard will return to the mix Wednesday, as expected. Cleveland will be without Matthew Dellavedova, so Clarkson could see a slight bump in minutes.
