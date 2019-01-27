Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will suit up Sunday
Clarkson (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Clarkson woke up Sunday a tad under the weather, but it wasn't enough the keep the veteran off the court. With his availability for Sunday a full go, Clarkson seems to have put the illness in the rearview.
