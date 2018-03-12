Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Bump in production during blowout loss

Calderon finished with 15 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran point guard saw some extra run with the Cavaliers down by a significant amount in the latter stages of the contest. Calderon's minutes were the most he'd seen since Jan. 12, while his scoring total was his best since pouring in 17 against this same Lakers squad on Dec. 14. Considering he's otherwise logged DNP-CDs or minimal minutes since mid-January, Calderon has next to no fantasy value at present.