Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Collects 19 points Tuesday
Calderon posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Raptors.
Calderon continues to start with George Hill (ankle) sidelined, and Tuesday marked his best outing. He contributed in every category and earned his highest scoring mark of the season, although he is likely to return to a limited role when George Hill returns and Jordan Clarkson coming off the bench.
