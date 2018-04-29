Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Coming off bench for Game 7

Calderon will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Tyronn Lue is opting to start LeBron James at point guard, so both Calderon and George Hill will come off the bench. Calderon has made little impact in the series, however, and it's possible he doesn't see the floor.

