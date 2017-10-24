Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Coming off bench Tuesday

Calderon will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Coach Tyronn Lue has decided to start LeBron James at point guard against the Bulls, so Calderon has been bumped to the bench. He saw 14 minutes in Saturday's game against Orlando and still could be in for a similar role while Derrick Rose (ankle) remains sidelined. That said, Dwyane Wade is coming off the bench Tuesday and could very well absorb most of the team's reserve point guard workload.