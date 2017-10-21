Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Expected to start Saturday
Calderon is expected to draw the start at point guard during Saturday's game against the Magic with Derrick Rose (ankle) doubtful, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Calderon played in just 41 games last season between the Hawks and Lakers, posting 3.4 points and 2.1 assists across 13.1 minutes per game. The Cavs don't have much by way of point guard depth, however, unless they want to play either Iman Shumpert or Dwyane Wade significant minutes at the position, Calderon could see extended run Saturday. In the four games where he saw at least 20 minutes last season, the veteran posted 8.3 points and 6.0 assists per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Scores 18 off bench Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will sign with Cleveland•
-
Hawks' Jose Calderon: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Jose Calderon: Will head back to bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Friday vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Jose Calderon: Posts 14 points off bench Saturday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....