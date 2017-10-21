Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Expected to start Saturday

Calderon is expected to draw the start at point guard during Saturday's game against the Magic with Derrick Rose (ankle) doubtful, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Calderon played in just 41 games last season between the Hawks and Lakers, posting 3.4 points and 2.1 assists across 13.1 minutes per game. The Cavs don't have much by way of point guard depth, however, unless they want to play either Iman Shumpert or Dwyane Wade significant minutes at the position, Calderon could see extended run Saturday. In the four games where he saw at least 20 minutes last season, the veteran posted 8.3 points and 6.0 assists per contest.