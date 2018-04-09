Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Good to go Monday
Calderon (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Knicks, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
Calderon missed the last two outings with a sore left hamstring, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, feels healthy enough to play Monday. With George Hill (ankle) also available, Calderon will likely be stuck in a bench role despite being healthy, which will limit his overall minutes load. He's likely someone to avoid for fantasy purposes Monday.
