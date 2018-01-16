Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Headed back to bench Monday

Calderon will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Warriors, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

Calderon picked up the start Friday with Isaiah Thomas getting the night off for rest, posting eight points, four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes. However, he'll head back to the bench Monday, with Thomas back in the lineup and reclaiming his starting job. Prior to Monday's contest, Calderon had logged just seven and nine minutes in the previous two games, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes now that he's back to a bench role.