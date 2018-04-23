Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Modest production in Game 4 start

Calderon contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Calderon drew the start for George Hill (back), but he unsurprisingly played a modest amount of minutes. The veteran point guard has now seen action in three of the first four games of the series, generating a pair of five-point tallies and one scoreless effort. If Hill is unable to suit up for Wednesday's Game 5, Calderon could certainly be in for another run with the first unit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories