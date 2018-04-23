Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Modest production in Game 4 start

Calderon contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Calderon drew the start for George Hill (back), but he unsurprisingly played a modest amount of minutes. The veteran point guard has now seen action in three of the first four games of the series, generating a pair of five-point tallies and one scoreless effort. If Hill is unable to suit up for Wednesday's Game 5, Calderon could certainly be in for another run with the first unit.