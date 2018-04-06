Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Friday vs. Philly
Calderon (hamstring) is out for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Calderon will miss a second consecutive game Friday as he continues to work his way back from left hamstring soreness. As a result, Cedi Osman could draw another start. Calderon's next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against New York.
