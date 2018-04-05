Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Thursday vs. Wizards
Calderon is dealing with a sore left hamstring and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Calderon, though considering it's listed as just soreness, it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. That said, with George Hill (ankle) still out, the Cavaliers are going to be severely short on depth at point guard, which will likely force Jordan Clarkson into extended minutes as the starter. It also wouldn't be surprising to see LeBron James work more as the primary ball-handler than usual.
