Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Plays 36 minutes in victory
Calderon had nine points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 victory over Chicago.
Calderon moved into the starting lineup alongside Geroge Hill, playing a season-high 36 minutes in the process. Despite the injury afforded opportunity, Calderon remains a low-end option due to his lack of regular production. The team should start to get some of their players back soon, meaning Calderon could fall back out of the rotation altogether.
