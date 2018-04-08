Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Practices Sunday

Calderon (hamstring) took part in Sunday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Calderon was held out the last two games with a sore left hamstring, but appears to be trending in the right direction for a return ahead of Monday's matchup with the Knicks. Along with Calderon, George Hill (ankle) was also back at practice, so if both end up playing, Calderon would likely have to settle for the backup point guard role. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround.