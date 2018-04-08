Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Practices Sunday
Calderon (hamstring) took part in Sunday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Calderon was held out the last two games with a sore left hamstring, but appears to be trending in the right direction for a return ahead of Monday's matchup with the Knicks. Along with Calderon, George Hill (ankle) was also back at practice, so if both end up playing, Calderon would likely have to settle for the backup point guard role. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Friday vs. Philly•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Collects 19 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will start in place of Hill•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....