Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Questionable for Friday
Calderon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Calderon was held out of Thursday's home bout with the Wizards while dealing with a sore left hamstring, but the Cavaliers did say that the veteran point guard could have played Thursday night if he had to. Given that the team took the cautious approach against Washington, it's hard to imagine Calderon not returning to lineup Friday night in what is a very important matchup in Philadelphia. Expect Calderon's status to become official later on in the day.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Collects 19 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will start in place of Hill•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Shifting back to bench Monday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...