Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Questionable for Friday

Calderon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Calderon was held out of Thursday's home bout with the Wizards while dealing with a sore left hamstring, but the Cavaliers did say that the veteran point guard could have played Thursday night if he had to. Given that the team took the cautious approach against Washington, it's hard to imagine Calderon not returning to lineup Friday night in what is a very important matchup in Philadelphia. Expect Calderon's status to become official later on in the day.