Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Scores 18 off bench Friday
Calderon recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 30 minutes Friday in a preseason matchup with the Magic.
Calderon will likely be the point guard for the second unit to start the season, with Isaiah Thomas out to start the season. Once Thomas returns, which could happen in December, Calderon's role should decrease significantly, with most of the point guard minutes being split between Thomas and Derrick Rose.
