Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Scores season-high 14 points in Monday's win
Calderon had 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 116-88 win over the Pistons.
Making his first start of the season (in only his eighth appearance), Calderon proceeded to make an impact on the box score for the first time in 2017-18. With Isaiah Thomas (hip), Derrick Rose (ankle), and Iman Shumpert (knee) sidelined, Calderon helped key an impressive blowout victory. Shumpert is likely the closest to returning (estimated early next week), with Rose tentatively set to rejoin the rotation in December and Thomas in January. As a result, Calderon has upside as a cheap option in daily leagues for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, and just might hold down the fort as the starting point until Rose (or Thomas) returns.
