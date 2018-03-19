Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Shifting back to bench Monday

Calderon will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Calderon drew the start in Saturday's game against the Bulls, posting nine points, seven rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes. While Rodney Hood (back) remains out, the Cavaliers are getting Kyle Korver (foot) back and he'll slot in alongside George Hill in the backcourt with the starters. In the corresponding move, Calderon heads to the bench and will likely see a significant drop in minutes from the 36 he logged Saturday.