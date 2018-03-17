Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Saturday
Calderon will start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
The Cavaliers are set to be without the likes of Rodney Hood (back), Kyle Korver (personal) and Cedi Osma (hip) on the wing, so they'll shift George Hill over to shooting guard and slot Calderon in at point guard. With the injuries and promotion to the top unit, Calderon should see a temporary uptick in minutes and fantasy value. That said, he's still not an overly attractive DFS option for Saturday's slate.
