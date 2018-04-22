Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Sunday
Calderon will start at point guard in Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
With George Hill (back) officially being ruled out, Calderon will be thrust back into the starting lineup after he didn't even see the floor in Game 3. Calderon will still likely play a fairly limited role for the Cavaliers on Sunday, while both Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson are in line to see more minutes off the bench in Hill's absence.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Good to go Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Practices Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Friday vs. Philly•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Collects 19 points Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....