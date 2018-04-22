Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Sunday

Calderon will start at point guard in Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

With George Hill (back) officially being ruled out, Calderon will be thrust back into the starting lineup after he didn't even see the floor in Game 3. Calderon will still likely play a fairly limited role for the Cavaliers on Sunday, while both Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson are in line to see more minutes off the bench in Hill's absence.