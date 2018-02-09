Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting Friday at Atlanta

Calderon will start Friday against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavaliers will roll with a very limited rotation on Friday night after unloading six players before Thursday's trade deadline. New additions George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance and Rodney Hood are all doubtful to play in the contest considering they still have to pass physical exams before taking the court. For that reason, depth will be hard to come by for the Cavaliers on Friday night, meaning Calderon -- who hasn't logged over four minutes in a single contest since the beginning of January -- will likely see a hefty workload, making him a potential punt-play option for DFS.