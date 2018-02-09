Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting Friday at Atlanta
Calderon will start Friday against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Cavaliers will roll with a very limited rotation on Friday night after unloading six players before Thursday's trade deadline. New additions George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance and Rodney Hood are all doubtful to play in the contest considering they still have to pass physical exams before taking the court. For that reason, depth will be hard to come by for the Cavaliers on Friday night, meaning Calderon -- who hasn't logged over four minutes in a single contest since the beginning of January -- will likely see a hefty workload, making him a potential punt-play option for DFS.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Headed back to bench Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will join starting five Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Scores season-high 14 points in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will enter starting five Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...