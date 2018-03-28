Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: To come off bench Wednesday

Calderon will come off the bench during Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As the Cavaliers continue to deal with various injuries, their starting five continues to be somewhat in flux, with George Hill and Rodney Hood starting in the backcourt Wednesday. Calderon could still see increased run, however, as he's played well lately. Over the past six games, he's averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 56.3 percent from beyond the arc.