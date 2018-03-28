Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: To come off bench Wednesday
Calderon will come off the bench during Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
As the Cavaliers continue to deal with various injuries, their starting five continues to be somewhat in flux, with George Hill and Rodney Hood starting in the backcourt Wednesday. Calderon could still see increased run, however, as he's played well lately. Over the past six games, he's averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 56.3 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Shifting back to bench Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Plays 36 minutes in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Bump in production during blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Starting Friday at Atlanta•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.