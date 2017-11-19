Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will enter starting five Monday

Calderon will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Pistons, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With both Isaiah Thomas (hip) and Derrick Rose (ankle) sitting out with their respective injuries, Iman Shumpert has been working with the starters over the last few weeks. However, Shumpert is now dealing with some knee soreness of his own and will sit out at least a week, which means the Cavaliers will turn to Calderon at point guard. Calderon should see a fairly hefty workload with so many other guards sitting out, making him a potential punt-play option for Monday's DFS slate.